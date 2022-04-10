Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.92. AstraZeneca posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $71.14 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

