Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will announce $4.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.08 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $20.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
