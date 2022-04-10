Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will announce $4.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.08 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $20.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.86. 2,186,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.24. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

