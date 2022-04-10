Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.22). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. 2,087,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,293. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

