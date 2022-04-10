Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) to announce $8.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.97 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $7.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $32.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.86 million to $32.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.40 million, with estimates ranging from $32.33 million to $36.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 56.39%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 409,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 294,608 shares during the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.34. 32,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,641. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $130.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

