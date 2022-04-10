Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.77). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $72,141.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,059. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,281. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Insmed has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Insmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.