Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MWA traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 774,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,799. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

