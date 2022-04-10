Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.77 Million

Analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) will announce $159.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.50 million and the lowest is $157.80 million. Oil States International posted sales of $125.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $702.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $698.80 million to $705.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $805.97 million, with estimates ranging from $788.80 million to $835.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oil States International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

OIS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 963,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 424,740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 328,547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 280,170 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 163,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

