Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will report $17.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.91 million to $18.18 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $16.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $69.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.66 million to $69.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $72.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $74.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. 21,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,484. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $326.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

