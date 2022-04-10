Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) will post sales of $44.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.30 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $42.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $236.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.35 million to $237.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $277.13 million, with estimates ranging from $265.10 million to $283.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

TCMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

TCMD opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $375.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.37. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.