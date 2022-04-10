Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.43 Million

Brokerages expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will post $203.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.75 million to $212.83 million. VSE posted sales of $164.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $873.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.10 million to $913.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $917.73 million, with estimates ranging from $874.40 million to $969.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

VSE stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.40 million, a P/E ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.33. VSE has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $65.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of VSE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

