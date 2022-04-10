Zacks: Analysts Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $14,473,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172,745 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. Camtek has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

Camtek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.