Zacks: Analysts Expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) will announce $4.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.68 billion. Exelon reported sales of $9.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $17.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelon.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE EXC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,020,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,888,206. Exelon has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $50.29.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

