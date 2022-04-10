Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyzon Motors.

HYZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,447,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,411,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 2,847,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,201. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.