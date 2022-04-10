Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyzon Motors.

HYZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,447,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,411,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 2,847,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,201. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

