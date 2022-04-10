Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will announce $24.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $15.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $82.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $94.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $142.87 million, with estimates ranging from $78.20 million to $247.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. 1,860,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,148. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

