Zacks: Analysts Expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Itaú Unibanco’s earnings. Itaú Unibanco reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itaú Unibanco.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of ITUB stock remained flat at $$5.58 on Thursday. 40,307,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,308,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after buying an additional 5,673,646 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 17.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,607,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 234,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

