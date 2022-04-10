Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercer International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MERC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. 385,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,122. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $935.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

