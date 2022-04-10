Zacks: Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Post -$0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.95) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.88). Nurix Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($3.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%.

NRIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NRIX opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.74. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

