Zacks: Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Post -$0.95 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.95) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.88). Nurix Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($3.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%.

NRIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NRIX opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.74. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.