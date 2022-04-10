Zacks: Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.61 Million

Analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $46.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.82 million and the lowest is $44.37 million. Open Lending posted sales of $44.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $222.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.29 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $275.59 million, with estimates ranging from $266.34 million to $287.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Open Lending by 1,082.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 668,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 16.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.36. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

