Zacks: Analysts Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) to post sales of $775.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $740.56 million and the highest is $794.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $628.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 768.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $45,243,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.