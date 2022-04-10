Zacks: Analysts Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Twitter reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,315,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,466,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Twitter by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,893,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

