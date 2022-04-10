Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 643,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 839.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 465,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTI opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $278.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

