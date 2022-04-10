Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,736,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 320,200 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $445,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

