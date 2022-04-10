Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) to announce $159.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $161.50 million. Oil States International reported sales of $125.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $702.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $698.80 million to $705.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $805.97 million, with estimates ranging from $788.80 million to $835.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oil States International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OIS traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $7.12. 963,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. Oil States International has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Oil States International by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 424,740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Oil States International by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 328,547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oil States International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,170 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 163,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International (Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.