Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) to report sales of $16.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.17 million. Bank of Princeton posted sales of $15.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $64.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $65.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $66.08 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $66.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Princeton by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $32.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

