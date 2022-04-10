Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). Aeva Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

