Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,862. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Federal Signal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

