Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $452.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.40 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

GRBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

