Zacks: Brokerages Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.17). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,357,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,652,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 159,005 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,841,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

