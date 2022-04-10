Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SMED shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.22. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 117,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.