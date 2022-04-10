Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) to Hold

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.29 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.16.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 191,634 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 101,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 69,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

