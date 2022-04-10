Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Hold

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HAYPY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Hays stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Hays has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

