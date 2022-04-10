Zacks Investment Research Lowers Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Belden has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,874,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,453,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

