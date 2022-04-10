Zacks Investment Research Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LPL. StockNews.com began coverage on LG Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. CLSA raised LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. LG Display has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in LG Display by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

