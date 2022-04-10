Zacks Investment Research Lowers Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

PBLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PBLA stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBLA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

