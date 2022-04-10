Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PUK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.51) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.33) to GBX 1,590 ($20.85) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.54) to GBX 1,665 ($21.84) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,210.75.

Prudential stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential (PUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.