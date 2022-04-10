Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

SHEN opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.