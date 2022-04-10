Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) to “Hold”

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of AKUS opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. Akouos has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the fourth quarter valued at $8,884,000. Novo Holdings A S raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,061,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 350,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 9,144.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 170,458 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the third quarter worth $4,819,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

