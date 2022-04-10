Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $1.97 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $233.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.50.

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,966.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 39.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles (Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.