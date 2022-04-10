Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) to Hold

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MVST opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. Microvast has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Microvast by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 487,043 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microvast by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 337,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,320,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

