Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.67 and traded as low as C$3.50. Zentek shares last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 68,143 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.68 million and a P/E ratio of -40.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.56 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment.

