ZENZO Price Tops $0.0116 on Top Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $343,211.36 and approximately $110.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

ION (ION) traded up 123,789.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.61 or 0.12239039 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00195859 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00038219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00023746 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.