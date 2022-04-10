ZooKeeper (ZOO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $639,446.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $11.26 million and $639,446.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.51 or 0.07584161 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,585.85 or 0.99946441 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 128,720,635 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

