ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $435,014.12

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $435,014.12 and approximately $115.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.04 or 0.00541068 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

