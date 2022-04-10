Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 12,347 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

HWM opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

