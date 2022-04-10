Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,778 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $323.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.92. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $283.91 and a one year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.