Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 145,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $83.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

