Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Match Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Match Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Match Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Match Group stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

