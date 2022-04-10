Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.37 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. First Command Bank grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNP opened at $32.49 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

