Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 232.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,832 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after buying an additional 1,104,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,777,000 after buying an additional 567,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 542,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after buying an additional 488,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

