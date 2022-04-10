Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $329,575,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,624,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 641,478 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,017,000 after purchasing an additional 419,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $50,980,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $176.91 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.25 and a 200-day moving average of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

